Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

'Good Girl' contestants KARD's Jiwoo, CLC's Yeeun, Cheetah, Jamie, and Hyoyeon form a legendary dream team and perform 'WITCH'

KARD's Jiwoo, CLC's Yeeun, Cheetah, Jamie, and Hyoyeon formed a legendary dream team with their latest performance on 'Good Girl.



The unit killed it on stage with their song "WITCH" with gorgeous stage outfits and amazing performances all around. Fans can't stop talking about the amazing stage and rap performances. Jamie also shared some stunning pictures of the group together on Instagram. 

It seems like all the artists on the show are glowing as they share their hidden and underrated talents on stage. 

