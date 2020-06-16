Police forward Block B's Park Kyung to prosecution on charges of spreading false rumors

On June 17, a representative of Seoul's Sungdong Police Station told media outlets, "We have forwarded Park Kyung's case over to prosecution as of June 16, advising indictment without detainment for an account of spreading false rumors and as a result defaming the characters of his victims."

Back in November of 2019, the Block B member caused controversy on Twitter by naming 6 musicians as potential suspects in the ongoing issue of 'sajaegi', or music chart manipulation, referring to the musicians as if they were actually guilty of manipulating the chart rankings. Afterward, some of the musicians who were named including Vibe and Song Haye announced their intentions to sue Park Kyung for defamation of character.



Then, in March of this year, the idol diligently participated in police questioning as a potential suspect, even delaying his mandatory military service.

Stay tuned for updates on Park Kyung's case.

