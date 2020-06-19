Netizens shower huge praise on IU's catchy theme song for 'I-Land'

Netizens are showering IU's theme song "Into the I-Land" for Mnet's 'I-Land' with praise.

The highly anticipated survival program is gaining more traction as netizens react positively to IU's song, stating:

"The song is great and so is IU's voice."

"No wonder why she spent 8 hours non-stop in the studio. She tried to make this song the best, and she made it!!! RESPECT!"



"This song is so good and so different. It sounds very difficult to sing. IU is such a great artist, keep surprising and feeding the fans. Stay happy and healthy, IU."



"IU's voice is legendary."

"Just when we thought we've heard every singing style IU has to offer, she hits us with this amazing song."



"I love this so much!"

"The song is so hard to sing and high in range but so good!"





The full music video was released earlier today to the resounding support of netizens who can't wait to see the next generation of artists at Big Hit Entertainment.

What are your thoughts?