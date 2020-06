Golden Child has unveiled a surrealistic video teaser for their upcoming title track "ONE (Lucid Dream)".

The gorgeous visual shows the members displaying a mature aesthetic as they run through a beautiful but deserted wasteland. This group may be severely underrated, but fans think that their latest comeback and participation on 'Road to Kingdom' will give them the recognition they deserve!

Check out the video above and stay tuned for the group's comeback on June 23.