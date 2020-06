Kim Chung Ha has released a new audiovisual concept image.

Titled "PLAY", the solo singer's upcoming pre-release song has a vibrant summer concept. Accompanied by the same futuristic tune, this image has Kim Chung Ha frozen against a background of a video featuring a colorful liquid. This song will be her second pre-release single before the drop of the first full-length album.

Stay tuned for "PLAY", which will be released on July 6 KST!