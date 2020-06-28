IZ*ONE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from BLACKPINK, Golden Child, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Seventeen came back with "Left & Right" and "My My," BLACKPINK returned with "How You Like That?," and Golden Child made their comeback with "ONE (Lucid Dream)."



As for the winner, the nominees were TWICE's "More & More," BLOO's "Downtown Baby," and IZ*ONE's "Secret Story of the Swan." In the end, IZ*ONE secured the win with "Secret Story of the Swan."





Other performers were N.Flying, Baek A Yeon, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, Weki Meki, DIA, ONEWE, CRAVITY, The Solutions, VOISPER, D1CE, DKB, E-LAST, and AWEEK.





Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: Seventeen

COMEBACK: BLACKPINK

COMEBACK: Golden Child

CRAVITY

IZ*ONE

Stray Kids

