14

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from BLACKPINK, Golden Child, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Seventeen came back with "Left & Right" and "My My," BLACKPINK returned with "How You Like That?," and Golden Child made their comeback with "ONE (Lucid Dream)." 

As for the winner, the nominees were TWICE's "More & More," BLOO's "Downtown Baby," and IZ*ONE's "Secret Story of the Swan." In the end, IZ*ONE secured the win with "Secret Story of the Swan."

Other performers were N.FlyingBaek A Yeon, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, Weki Meki, DIA, ONEWE, CRAVITY, The Solutions, VOISPER, D1CE, DKB, E-LAST, and AWEEK.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Seventeen

==

COMEBACK: BLACKPINK

==

COMEBACK: Golden Child

==
CRAVITY

==
IZ*ONE

==

Stray Kids



  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Golden Child
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. N.Flying
  5. Seventeen
  6. TWICE
  7. INKIGAYO
  8. BLOO
3 3,021 Share 70% Upvoted

2

Iamalittledai5y195 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

One of two girl groups to get a perfect all win across all music shows this year. Just IZ*One and Apink. 2nd and 4th gen idols

Share

0

taichou_san1,401 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

they win against twice...i must say its impressive tho...im not downgrade twice so pls dont atk me...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ha Hyunsang - Nostalgia (Feat. Rohann)
1 hour ago   0   144
NCT 127
NCT 127 shows their support for member Taeyong
14 hours ago   16   9,718

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND