Lee Hyori effortlessly pulls off two different looks on Instagram

Lee Hyori, the everlasting fashion icon, has done it again.

On June 25 KST, the solo singer took to social media and posted two photos that have contrasting concepts. As a celebrity that can pull off any look from any era, Lee Hyori wore a hip-hop casual outfit in one photo and a red-and-white sheer dress in another.





Lee Hyori has been actively promoting her appearance on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' as 'Linda G'. As a trio, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain, and Lee Hyori recently released their official photo for SSAK3 with an old school concept.

Are you enjoying these 1st-generation K-pop singers' returns on variety programs?

