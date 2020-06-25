1

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Lee Hyori effortlessly pulls off two different looks on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori, the everlasting fashion icon, has done it again.

On June 25 KST, the solo singer took to social media and posted two photos that have contrasting concepts. As a celebrity that can pull off any look from any era, Lee Hyori wore a hip-hop casual outfit in one photo and a red-and-white sheer dress in another. 

View this post on Instagram

오늘의 스타일~ by 지혜

A post shared by Leehyolee (@hyoleehyolee) on



Lee Hyori has been actively promoting her appearance on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' as 'Linda G'. As a trio, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain, and Lee Hyori recently released their official photo for SSAK3 with an old school concept.

Are you enjoying these 1st-generation K-pop singers' returns on variety programs?

 

  1. Lee Hyori
0 307 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
23 hours ago   42   40,744
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
7 hours ago   8   5,122
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   41,697

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND