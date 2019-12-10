Lee Dong Wook to play the role of a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) in a new drama

Lee Dong Wook will be taking on the role of a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) in a new drama.

The role, which is historically female, will be represented through a male perspective. An official at a drama broadcasting station has stated that the actor will be the main character in a new tvN drama playing that role.

Although there have been many works following this mythical character, this is the first time a male will be playing the role.

The drama is scheduled to broadcast in the first half of 2020. Are you excited?