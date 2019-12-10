10

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Lee Dong Wook to play the role of a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) in a new drama

AKP STAFF

Lee Dong Wook will be taking on the role of a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) in a new drama.

The role, which is historically female, will be represented through a male perspective. An official at a drama broadcasting station has stated that the actor will be the main character in a new tvN drama playing that role. 

Although there have been many works following this mythical character, this is the first time a male will be playing the role.

The drama is scheduled to broadcast in the first half of 2020. Are you excited?

  1. Lee Dong Wook
3 1,080 Share 91% Upvoted

0

MeniNova780 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Can't wait. I do enjoy his acting.

Share

0

Rin89911,065 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I can't wait! He's really one of my fav actors. 😍😍😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO to reveal a VR album
2 hours ago   0   1,436

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND