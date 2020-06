MONSTA X's I.M has opened up his very own, personal Instagram account!

The idol doesn't have any posts on his new Instagram yet, but you can still follow him here to stay up to date with I.M's personal life! I.M is the second member of MONSTA X to launch his own personal Instagram account, after Minhyuk opened his own earlier this month.

Can't wait to have the rest of the MONSTA X members join!