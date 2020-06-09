Weki Meki reveal 'hide' version of 'Hide and Seek' concept teaser film

Weki Meki have revealed the 'hide' version of their 'Hide and Seek' concept teaser film.
The teaser features behind-the-scenes footage of Weki Meki on the set of their photo shoot for the album. Fans can expect the 'seek' version of their concept film next, while the girl group's third mini album 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 KST.
What do you think of Weki Meki's concept?
30
19
