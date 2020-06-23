IU x Yeo Jin Goo's 'Hotel Del Luna' to be remade into an American TV series

CJ ENM and Studio Dragon, joint producers of tvN's hit drama series 'Hotel Del Luna', have established a strategic partnership with American production company 'Skydance Media', CJ ENM confirmed on June 24.

'Skydance Media' is the hit production studio behind films like 'Mission Impossible', 'Terminator', and '6 Underground', as well as dramas like 'Altered Carbon', etc. Through this direct partnership between the three companies, 'Skydance Media' and Studio Dragon will be working side by side in the American series remake of 'Hotel Del Luna'.

The American version of 'Hotel Del Luna' will be scripted by Alison Schapker. Meanwhile, tvN's hit Sat-Sun drama series 'Hotel Del Luna' aired from July through September of 2019, starring IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and more. The series tells the story of a fantastical hotel, only servicing ghosts who roam the human realm due to their unresolved grudges in their lifetime.

