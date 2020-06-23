'Jazwares' launches adorable collectibles inspired by BLACKPINK!

The BLACKPINK girls are about to take center stage with an exciting new launch! In partnership with toy company 'Jazwares', the K-Pop stars are launching their first-ever collectible toy line. Available at Target and Amazon, the BLACKPINK collection features three debut products, including mini mystery collectible dolls.

Designed to capture BLACKPINK's captivating, empowering songs and fashion, the collection, first teased at 'New York Toy Fair' in February, is geared toward: die-hard BLINKS, casual fans, and those looking to discover the girl group for the first time. The line also offers an inside look into BLACKPINK, as the products were inspired by the group members' individual personalities, fashion, beauty, and talent, with the goal of bringing their most iconic music video moments to life!

The BLACKPINK debut collection includes:

3" Mystery Pop Stars Assortment (photo above)

Each Mystery Pop Star includes a mini 3" collectible doll that comes packaged in a microphone-shaped case, which can also be used for storage, to offer a surprise unboxing for the recipient. With 12 different styles for fans to collect, the individual Pop Stars include one mystery doll dressed in iconic looks, that can be mixed and matched across the line, from BLACKPINK's most popular music videos.

3" Mystery Superstars Assortment



The Superstars Assortment offers a more elevated unboxing experience than the Mystery Pop Stars, featuring a mini 3" doll in a heart-shaped case, as well as surprise items including 3 mix & match fashion accessories for the doll, a beaded bracelet with an iconic charm for the owner, and confetti. The 4 different collectible styles available feature iconic looks from BLACKPINK's top singles - "Kill This Love", "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "WHISTLE", and "BOOMBAYAH".









Light-Up Plush Heart





The soft, pink heart-shaped plush is an interactive way to bring BLACKPINK's music to life and into your own room, through a synced light show. Reactive to both touch and ambient sounds, the plush features four different light-up effects, including fading in and out, rotating around the heart, blinking in a "heartbeat" pattern, and responding to music and sound patterns. Aside from the exciting features, the plush also serves as a lifestyle item that matches any decor.

Fans can look forward to even more amazing collectibles launching later this summer, inspired by BLACKPINK's 1st mini album 'Square Up'!





The partnership between 'Jazwares' and BLACKPINK was facilitated by global merchandising company 'Bravado'.