HyunA and Dawn rock 90s grunge in latest couple photoshoot

HyunA and Dawn can take on any look with ease and grace as seen by their latest photoshoot.

The celebrity couple recently participated in a shoot and Dawn treated fans to some photos and videos from the shoot. Both stars rocked a number of different looks that centered around the 90s grunge aesthetic.

HyunA and Dawn are seen showing off their style in the desert, and netizens have been reacting positively to the two's relationship. The latest couple photos show that they're still going strong and one netizen commented that they are starting to look alike, saying: "I heard that if you love someone, you start looking like them."

Check out the rest of the content below!



