H1GHR Music artist Sik-K is ready to drop his newest release titled "TELL YA, DARLING".

The talented rapper and artist's latest MV teaser reaches a new height of aesthetic. A series of beautiful shots plays across the screen as intense music plays in the background. Although the video doesn't give away much, fans are expecting great things from Sik-K are excited about his next song.

Check out the teaser video above and stay tuned for the song's release on June 11.