Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 7 to June 13

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 7 to June 13 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 37,304,068 Points

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 33,057,474 Points

3. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 32,366,469 Points

4. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG Official Remix" - 29,048,013 Points

5. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 28,670,483 Points

6. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 24,546,368 Points

7. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 20,664,651 Points

8. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 19,612,125 Points

9. Mido and Falasol - "Me To You, You To Me" - 19,240,826 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 17,459,442 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Super Junior K.R.Y - 'When We Were Young'

2. Cosmic Girls - 'Neverland'

3. Ha Sung Woon - 'Twilight Zone'

4. N.Flying - 'So, 通'

5. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

6. TWICE - 'MORE & MORE'

7. GOT7 - 'DYE'

8. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage'

9. Eunkwang - 'FoRest _ Entrance'

10. Park Ji Hoon - 'The W'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Jin Minho - "Half"

3. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"


4. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

5. MC The Max - "Bloom"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"


Source: Gaon

