Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sia chooses ATEEZ as the first K-pop artists she follows on Twitter

AKP STAFF

Singer and songwriter Sia has followed ATEEZ on Twitter!

The megahit artist chose the up and coming boy group as the first K-pop artist she follows on Twitter. 

Apparently Hongjoong's dance cover got taken down on Twitter due to copyright strikes but Sia brought the cover back up and soon followed the group.

Additionally, given the growing number of cross-cultural collaborations with K-pop artists, fans are excited at the possibility of the two working together!

Do you think we'll see a collaboration song between Sia and ATEEZ soon? 

ratmonster4,339 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I thought it would have been BTS since she did a collab with them, but I guess it really was just for the clout after all lol

oopsiedaisy302 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Oh yeah!

