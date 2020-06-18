Sia chooses ATEEZ as the first K-pop artists she follows on Twitter

Singer and songwriter Sia has followed ATEEZ on Twitter!

The megahit artist chose the up and coming boy group as the first K-pop artist she follows on Twitter.

Apparently Hongjoong's dance cover got taken down on Twitter due to copyright strikes but Sia brought the cover back up and soon followed the group.

"ateez gained great popularity overseas because one of the member's (hongjoong) cover got taken down because of copyright and sia followed them because of this and brought back his cover" https://t.co/bc1YUsIUke — NAKO DAY (@izsans) June 16, 2020

Additionally, given the growing number of cross-cultural collaborations with K-pop artists, fans are excited at the possibility of the two working together!

Do you think we'll see a collaboration song between Sia and ATEEZ soon?