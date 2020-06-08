College students want to work at these Korean companies the most after they graduate

Kakao is the corporation that college students in 2020 want to work the most at, according to a survey performed by Incruit and Albacall.

Incruit and Albacall surveyed 1,045 college students on which Korean corporation they would like for the most and the survey was conducted from June 2 to June 5. Kakao topped the list with 14.2% of the vote, this is the first time ever that Kakao topped the survey.

Samsung Electronics came in second with 9.4% of the vote. Samsung topped the list for 10 straight years after 2004. Naver, which ranked first on the survey in 2019, ranked third with 6.4%.

Here are ranks 4 to 10: 4. CJ ENM (4.8%), 5. Korean Air (3.2%), 6. Hyundai (2.9%), 7. Amore Pacific (2.8%), 8. LG Household & Care (2.7%), 9. CJ Chieljedang (2.6%), 10. SK Innovation (2.0%).

Reasons listed for wanting to work at Kakao include "opportunities for growth" and "support for women in the workplace". Samsung's positive points were noted to be their high paying salary and 12.8% of the male students voted Samsung as #1.

