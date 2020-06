TWICE's latest album 'MORE & MORE' has debuted on the Billboard 200.

The JYP girl group entered the prestigious chart at number 200 and this is their first time appearing on the Billboard 200. They sold approximately 6,100 units.

Congratulations to TWICE!