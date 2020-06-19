13

BTS' Jin makes headlines after his shoulders rip his shirt

BTS' Jin has made headlines after his shoulders ripped his shirt.

This past June 14, BTS held an online event 'Bang Bang Con The Live' to mark their seventh anniversary since their debut. Jin wore a striped top, and fans noticed the seams of his shirt had ripped open.

Among ARMY, Jin is known for his wide shoulders, and he's said to wear XXL-sized tops. However, it seems his outfit for 'The Live' event wasn't big enough to handle them.

In other news, BTS recently released their Japanese track "Stay Gold".

3

Kirsty_Louise14,243 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I mean they were probably intentional and part of the design. Jin would have pointed it out if it ripped because of his shoulders and made a joke out of it lol


That being said his shoulders are HUGE!


2

Astres_Dare1,887 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago
I don't know about headlines. I saw it on Twitter. I am still laughing because of that XD

