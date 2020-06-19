1

Posted by germainej

VICTON's Sejun opens official Instagram account

VICTON's Sejun has opened up an official Instagram account.

On June 19, Sejun shared the stunning photo of himself below along with the simple message, "Hello, I'm Sejun." It's been less than an hour since he made his first post, but the VICTON member already has over 18K followers on Instagram.

In other news, VICTON made their comeback with "Mayday" earlier this month.

Take a look at Sejun's Instagram below!

Its great news. Hope he updates often

