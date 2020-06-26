Pentagon reveals Shinwon's charismatic concept images for 'Basquiat'

Pentagon has revealed the individual concept photos for Shinwon.

For their to-be-released single "Basquiat", Pentagon members put on their gears and scar marks to get ready for battle. As their song from the final episode of 'Road To Kingdom', "Basquiat" is a charismatic song that pays homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Which photo out of these two do you love more? Stay tuned for more individual images until the full release of "Basquiat" on June 30 at 0 AM KST!