Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Pentagon reveals Shinwon's charismatic concept images for 'Basquiat'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon has revealed the individual concept photos for Shinwon.

For their to-be-released single "Basquiat", Pentagon members put on their gears and scar marks to get ready for battle. As their song from the final episode of 'Road To Kingdom', "Basquiat" is a charismatic song that pays homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

Which photo out of these two do you love more? Stay tuned for more individual images until the full release of "Basquiat" on June 30 at 0 AM KST!

