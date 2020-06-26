Hwa Sa is an untouchable queen in 'vita' version MV teaser for 'Maria'

Hwa Sa has revealed a stunning MV teaser for "Maria".

The MAMAMOO member has prepared a ruthless comeback with her first-ever solo mini album. In this 'vita' version teaser, Hwa Sa gets the best of the others by smiling behind the paparazzi, relaxing in a private pool, and putting on a metal crown all by herself. Which other versions of the MV teaser will she bring out next?

Stay tuned for more conceptual teasers for Hwa Sa's comeback! The full release is available on June 29 KST.