4

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Hwa Sa is an untouchable queen in 'vita' version MV teaser for 'Maria'

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa has revealed a stunning MV teaser for "Maria".

The MAMAMOO member has prepared a ruthless comeback with her first-ever solo mini album. In this 'vita' version teaser, Hwa Sa gets the best of the others by smiling behind the paparazzi, relaxing in a private pool, and putting on a metal crown all by herself. Which other versions of the MV teaser will she bring out next?

Stay tuned for more conceptual teasers for Hwa Sa's comeback! The full release is available on June 29 KST.

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
1 311 Share 57% Upvoted

0

Tommyjay34 pts 34 seconds ago 0
34 seconds ago

This is going to be good. I can't help but think she's in the wrong genre. Kpop doesn't seem to suit her, maybe blues, maybe rock. In any event, she's an outstanding talent.

Share
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK open official Twitter account!
6 hours ago   23   15,952
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
9 hours ago   48   14,855
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
9 hours ago   48   14,855
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK open official Twitter account!
6 hours ago   23   15,952
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK open official Twitter account!
6 hours ago   23   15,952

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND