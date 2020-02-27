37

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

BTS's music video for 'ON' reaches 10 million views in 1 hour, sets a new record for peak viewers on a YouTube premiere

AKP STAFF

BTS's music video for "ON" has broken new records.

The video amassed a whopping 10 million views within 1 hour and 5 minutes, and that number is steadily climbing. Their previous record for 10 million views was 2 hours and 51 minutes for "Boy With Luv."

In addition, "On" had the highest peak viewers for a YouTube premiere with more than 1.54 million concurrent viewers at its release. They broke the record by more than 500,000 viewers as the previous record was held by BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" which had 979,000 concurrent viewers during the premiere.

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. BTS
13 1,113 Share 86% Upvoted

7

Kirsty_Louise9,531 pts 39 minutes ago 2
39 minutes ago

That's incredible! This MV deserves the attention, it's an epic!

Share

2 more replies

7

teleri4,122 pts 41 minutes ago 1
41 minutes ago

This is such an AMAZING MV!!!!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
YG New Girl Group Member Practice Videos
2 hours ago   38   17,414
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
6 hours ago   106   17,538
misc.
YG New Girl Group Member Practice Videos
2 hours ago   38   17,414
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
6 hours ago   106   17,538

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND