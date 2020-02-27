BTS's music video for 'ON' reaches 10 million views in 1 hour, sets a new record for peak viewers on a YouTube premiere

BTS's music video for "ON" has broken new records.

The video amassed a whopping 10 million views within 1 hour and 5 minutes, and that number is steadily climbing. Their previous record for 10 million views was 2 hours and 51 minutes for "Boy With Luv."

In addition, "On" had the highest peak viewers for a YouTube premiere with more than 1.54 million concurrent viewers at its release. They broke the record by more than 500,000 viewers as the previous record was held by BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" which had 979,000 concurrent viewers during the premiere.

Confirmed: This officially set the new record for peak viewers on a YT premiere, besting the previous record by more than 500,000 viewers https://t.co/DJaYeocSrn — Kevin Allocca (@shockallocca) February 27, 2020

Congratulations to BTS!