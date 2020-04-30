Wonder Girls's Lim & Shin Min Chul to tie the knot this summer!

On May 1, Wonder Girls member Lim delivered news of her engagement and upcoming marriage through her agency, rrr Entertainment!

The agency relayed on behalf of Lim in an official statement,

"Hello, this is rrr Entertainment. We notify you our official statement regarding Woo Hye Lim's marriage.



After 7 years together, protecting their unchanging love toward each other with loyalty and trust, Woo Hye Lim and Shin Min Chul have decided to bring their love to completion through marriage. The two plan on holding a wedding ceremony this July at a hall in Seoul; however, we cannot reveal any further specific details, so we ask for your understanding.



It may be a time of strain and difficulty for everyone, but we are carefully delivering this news as we believed that it was proper to let those who love and cheer on Hye Lim know. We ask for your warm congratulations toward the two, who are on the brink of a new chapter in their lives.



Thank you."

Wonder Girls's Lim (28) and her boyfriend, extreme Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul (34), have been dating for the past 7 years since 2013. The couple went public with their relationship only in March of this year, after making the decision to appear on MBC's couple reality program 'Real Love Story'.

Congratulations to the couple!