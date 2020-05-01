tvN's '4 Wheeled Restaurant' spin-off featuring Highlight's Doojoon, Jung Se Woon, Ahn Jung Hwan & chef Sam Kim reveals teaser clips!

tvN's '4 Wheeled Restaurant' spin-off has revealed teaser clips of the upcoming reality series featuring Highlight's Doojoon, Jung Se Woon, Ahn Jung Hwan, and chef Sam Kim!



The teaser above shows the 4 foodies working in the kitchen of a pasta restaurant. Pasta chef of 21 years Sam Kim cooks up noodles, Ahn Jung Hwan seasons a dish, Doojoon works the pizza oven, and Jung Se Woon prepares a delivery. The spin-off is based on '4 Wheeled Restaurant', which took place overseas, and it premieres on May 19 at 10:30PM KST.



Check out the teasers above and below!



