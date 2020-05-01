April take you behind the scenes of 'LALALILALA' MV

April have revealed the making of their music video for "LALALILALA"!



The making-of video gives you a look at the April members between filming as they flash the camera a smile and talk to each other and staff. The 6 princesses also reveal their own personal artwork of space used in the MV. "LALALILALA" is an upbeat, disco-inspired EDM track, and it's the title song of April's seventh mini album 'Da Capo'.



Watch April's making-of video above and their MV here if you missed it!





