2

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

April take you behind the scenes of 'LALALILALA' MV

AKP STAFF

April have revealed the making of their music video for "LALALILALA"!

The making-of video gives you a look at the April members between filming as they flash the camera a smile and talk to each other and staff. The 6 princesses also reveal their own personal artwork of space used in the MV. "LALALILALA" is an upbeat, disco-inspired EDM track, and it's the title song of April's seventh mini album 'Da Capo'.

Watch April's making-of video above and their MV here if you missed it!


  1. April
  2. LALALILALA
0 48 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND