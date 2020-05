TREASURE's Yoshi has taken on two of the top trending hashtags on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are using the hashtags #TREASUREPrinceYoshiDay and #트레저_요시왕자님_데이 (TREASUREPrinceYoshiDay) to congratulate him, saying:



happy birthday to this triple threat cutie !! i really admire how selfless you are. you've inspired so many ppl including myself, i hope you know that. i'm sure your dad's proud of you & he's cheering in heaven. i love you yoshi <3#트레저_요시왕자님_데이#TREASUREPrinceYoshiDay pic.twitter.com/wIgdlCZGGS — ًyoshi day! (@shihoes) May 14, 2020

happy birthday to this triple threat cutie !! i really admire how selfless you are. you've inspired so many ppl including myself, i hope you know that. i'm sure your dad's proud of you & he's cheering in heaven. i love you yoshi <3#트레저_요시왕자님_데이#TREASUREPrinceYoshiDay pic.twitter.com/wIgdlCZGGS — ًyoshi day! (@shihoes) May 14, 2020

A simple compliment makes you happy... let us shower you w/ love, Yoshi 🐯



Happiest birthday to a talented young man - a rapper, dancer, vocalist, lyricst with awesome visual and a heart of gold, Prince Yoshi!#TREASUREPrinceYoshiDay#트레저_요시왕자님_데이 @ygtreasuremaker pic.twitter.com/FRfEhS06gV — ✦ȥҽʅ 🤖 | YOSHI DAY (@treasure_arthur) May 14, 2020





Happy birthday Yoshi!