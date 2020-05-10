13

8

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids to release Korean and English versions of their upcoming single 'Top'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids will be dropping the Korean and English versions of their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'!

It was previously reported Stray Kids will be releasing 'Top' as their 1st official Japanese single album on June 3 in a total of 5 unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, an anime disc edition, and a limited edition tape version. 

On May 11 KST, the group announced they will be releasing the Korean version of the single album 'Top' on May 13 at 6 PM KST and English version on May 20 at 6 PM KST.  

Are you rooting for Stray Kids' journey to the "Top"?

  1. Stray Kids
3 816 Share 62% Upvoted

0

popularit2,939 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

this song is too good i love it so much

Share

0

Hermand2,394 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Tower of God opening? Great song.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yuna
ITZY's Yuna Impresses Fans with Her Artwork
8 hours ago   13   13,577
Kim Woo Seok
Kim Woo Seok releases solo debut scheduler
3 minutes ago   0   81
misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
20 hours ago   51   30,203
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
3 hours ago   32   7,459

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND