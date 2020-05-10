Stray Kids to release Korean and English versions of their upcoming single 'Top'

Stray Kids will be dropping the Korean and English versions of their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'!



It was previously reported Stray Kids will be releasing 'Top' as their 1st official Japanese single album on June 3 in a total of 5 unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, an anime disc edition, and a limited edition tape version.

On May 11 KST, the group announced they will be releasing the Korean version of the single album 'Top' on May 13 at 6 PM KST and English version on May 20 at 6 PM KST.

Are you rooting for Stray Kids' journey to the "Top"?