VIXX's Ken has released official photos for his first solo mini-album 'Greeting'.



The talented idol unveiled a set of official photos for 'Greeting' on May 11 at midnight KST on the group's official social media accounts. In this set of pictures, Ken is seen gazing at the camera as an air of melancholy surrounds him. Check out the pictures above and below.

'Greeting' is set to release on May 20 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more news regarding Ken's solo debut!