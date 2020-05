EXO's Baekhyun has revealed a comeback schedule for his 2nd solo mini-album 'Delight'.



On May 11 at midnight KST, the talented idol revealed the comeback schedule in a short video clip via the group's official social media accounts. The video below reveals fans can expect the first teaser image on May 12, while the official music video drops on May 25 KST.



Take a look at Baekhyun's comeback schedule below!