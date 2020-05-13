Red Velvet's Yeri hints at her very own reality series coming soon

Red Velvet's Yeri may be greeting fans through her very own reality series soon!

Back on May 13, fans noticed Yeri appearing in an Instagram story post by an SM C&C production PD, Kim Ji Wook. In the story post, Yeri can be seen holding a meeting with the PD, with several production notes and a script laid in front of her on the table. The front page of the script indicates the title of the project as 'Yeri's Room', while Kim Ji Wook PD also adds with a caption, "coming soon".



In response to the particular post, one representative from SM C&C told media outlets, "This post does have something to do with a new broadcast led by Yeri; we will make an official announcement about this project soon."





Can't wait!