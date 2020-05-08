21

Posted by germainej

NCT Dream win #1 + Performances from May 8th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Natty debuted with "Nineteen", former B.A.P member Jongup debuted with "Headache", Park Kang Sung and Rue debuted with "Dear Dad", ASTRO came back with "Knock", Fanatics made a comeback with "V.A.V.I. GIRL", and 2Z returned with "Doctor".

As for the nominees, Oh My Girl and NCT Dream were up against each other with "Nonstop" and "Ridin'", but it was NCT Dream's "Ridin'" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT Dream!

There were also performances by NCT DreamOh My GirlAprilJin MinhoGWSNH&DCRAVITYKantoTOOMCND, and Surple.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Natty


DEBUT: Jongup


DEBUT: Park Kang Sung x Rue


COMEBACK: ASTRO


COMEBACK: Fanatics


COMEBACK: 2Z


NCT Dream


Oh My Girl


April


Jin Minho


GWSN


H&D


CRAVITY


Kanto


TOO


MCND


Surple


kxk3,737 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

congratulations on the 1st win dreamies! 😊

