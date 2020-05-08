NCT Dream win #1 + Performances from May 8th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Natty debuted with "Nineteen", former B.A.P member Jongup debuted with "Headache", Park Kang Sung and Rue debuted with "Dear Dad", ASTRO came back with "Knock", Fanatics made a comeback with "V.A.V.I. GIRL", and 2Z returned with "Doctor".



As for the nominees, Oh My Girl and NCT Dream were up against each other with "Nonstop" and "Ridin'", but it was NCT Dream's "Ridin'" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT Dream!

There were also performances by NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, April, Jin Minho, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, TOO, MCND, and Surple.





Check out the performances below!



