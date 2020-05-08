Go Soo, Sohee, Heo Joon Ho & more to star in upcoming drama 'Missing: They Were There'

Go Soo, Sohee, Heo Joon Ho, Seo Eun Soo, and Ha Joon are starring in the upcoming OCN drama 'Missing: They Were There'.



'Missing: They Were There' is a mystery-crime series about over 10,000 ordinary citizens who go missing in a year and a group of people who go on the search for their bodies. Go Soo is playing the role of swindler Kim Wook, who can talk his way out of anything but tries to help those in need.



Heo Joon Ho is playing the secretive Jang Pan Seok, who hunts down missing people without letting anyone know. Former Wonder Girls' member Sohee is taking on the role of Lee Jong Ah, a civil servant and hacker who assists Kim Wook. Meanwhile, Ha Joon and Seo Eun Soo are set to play Shin Joon Ho and his fiancee Choi Yeo Na, who goes missing.



'Missing: They Were There" premieres in August.