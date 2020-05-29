2

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

'KCON20LA' officially postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

AKP STAFF

'KCON20LA' has been officially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 29, KCONUSA announced 'KCON 2020' in Los Angeles will be officially postponed. The event was scheduled for August 27-30 at the LA Convention Center, but we'll have to wait for an update about the new dates.

In other news, KCONUSA will be holding an online event called 'KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER', which will include free and paid content for anyone who purchases a membership to access the content on YouTube. 

Stay tuned for updates.

 

  1. misc.
  2. KCON 2020LA
0 426 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
17 hours ago   68   44,362
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
20 hours ago   61   18,134
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
19 hours ago   27   1,806

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND