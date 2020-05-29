'KCON20LA' has been officially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 29, KCONUSA announced 'KCON 2020' in Los Angeles will be officially postponed. The event was scheduled for August 27-30 at the LA Convention Center, but we'll have to wait for an update about the new dates.
In other news, KCONUSA will be holding an online event called 'KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER', which will include free and paid content for anyone who purchases a membership to access the content on YouTube.
Stay tuned for updates.
2
0
Posted by29 minutes ago
'KCON20LA' officially postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
'KCON20LA' has been officially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
0 426 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment