5

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Ji Hoon reveals which idol stars he plays video games with

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon talked about being a gamer and other hobbies on 'Cultwo Show'.

On the May 29th episode, Park Ji Hoon opened up about what he does in his free time, saying, "I'm a big fan of gaming and exercise. I don't use exercise equipment, but I like doing bodyweight training. I put on sandbags, and I can do about 10 chin-ups."

He also revealed which idols he plays games with, saying, "I play games on a regular basis. If I have an event that takes longer than a night and 2 days, I'll bring my gaming laptop along. I enjoy playing games with Ha Sung Woon and AB6IX's Park Woo Jin. I don't have a strong competitive streak. If I lose, I admit it."

Park Ji Hoon further revealed he taught himself how to beatbox by watching YouTube videos. As for his good looks, he expressed, "I've been told that I resemble my father in personality and my mother in appearance," adding, "Honestly, I don't think of myself as good-looking. I think that I look all right when I look at the mirror, but that's it."

Park Ji Hoon recently made a comeback with "Wing".

  1. Park Ji Hoon
1 3,429 Share 63% Upvoted

0

thatonekpopfan40188 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

"' Honestly I don't think I'm good looking'" I think Park Jihoon needs to get his eyes checked again, maybe his eye sight got worse. If he's not good looking I don't know who is. Or maybe he's just being veryyy humble.

Share
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
17 hours ago   68   44,362
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
20 hours ago   61   18,134
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
19 hours ago   27   1,806

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND