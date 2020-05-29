Park Ji Hoon reveals which idol stars he plays video games with

Park Ji Hoon talked about being a gamer and other hobbies on 'Cultwo Show'.



On the May 29th episode, Park Ji Hoon opened up about what he does in his free time, saying, "I'm a big fan of gaming and exercise. I don't use exercise equipment, but I like doing bodyweight training. I put on sandbags, and I can do about 10 chin-ups."



He also revealed which idols he plays games with, saying, "I play games on a regular basis. If I have an event that takes longer than a night and 2 days, I'll bring my gaming laptop along. I enjoy playing games with Ha Sung Woon and AB6IX's Park Woo Jin. I don't have a strong competitive streak. If I lose, I admit it."



Park Ji Hoon further revealed he taught himself how to beatbox by watching YouTube videos. As for his good looks, he expressed, "I've been told that I resemble my father in personality and my mother in appearance," adding, "Honestly, I don't think of myself as good-looking. I think that I look all right when I look at the mirror, but that's it."



Park Ji Hoon recently made a comeback with "Wing".