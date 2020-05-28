JYPE to take legal action against fans violating DAY6's privacy and causing members extreme stress

JYP Entertainment has announced the label plans to take legal action against fans violating DAY6's privacy and causing the members extreme stress.



JYPE previously revealed the group would be taking a temporary hiatus as more than one member expressed they've been suffering from anxiety, and on May 28, the agency announced certain fans are giving the members further stress. JYP Entertainment stated, "Though we've notified fans several times about the rules for the safety and privacy of our artists, the labelmates are expressing extreme stress as some fans are continuously visiting places where artists are for personal schedules or waiting around for them."



The announcement continued, "It's a violation of rights that can be punished under the current law to repeatedly attempt to approach, follow, or hide and wait for the other party, and we're collecting evidence, such as CCTV footage near the company building... If the same person repeats this behavior, we'll be proceeding with legal action regardless of the cumulative number of warnings and whether or not they're on the blacklist. We sincerely ask for your cooperation, so DAY6 can show a better image through comfortable daily life and rest."



In other news, DAY6 recently made a comeback with "Zombie".

