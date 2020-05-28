D-Crunch drop 'Pierrot' performance MV

D-Crunch have dropped their performance music video for "Pierrot".



In the performance MV, D-Crunch go through their choreography for the fierce, EDM trap song. "Pierrot" is the 9-member group's first comeback after signing with Al Grand Korea, and it's a warning message against a society of lies, deceit, and prejudice.



Watch D-Crunch's performance MV above and their previous "Pierrot" MV here if you missed it!



