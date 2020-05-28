SBS delays this week's episode of 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

SBS has delayed this week's episode of 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.



On May 28, the network revealed 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will not be airing on May 29 as scheduled, and the 2011 American thriller movie 'Contagion' will be airing instead.



A source from SBS stated, "'Contagion' examines how the human race deals with viruses, and it'll raise awareness. A crisis is on the rise once again as the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients soared 2 days in a row, reaching more than 70 patients a day for the first time in almost 2 months." 'Contagion' tells the story of a newly discovered virus that causes a global pandemic.



Viewers can expect episode 13 of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' on May 30 at 10PM KST.