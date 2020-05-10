JYP to temporarily suspend all of DAY6's activities so members can be given rest, treatment

JYP Entertainment has put out a statement regarding the direction of activities for DAY6.

On the evening of May 10 KST, the agency took to their official website to announce that DAY6's upcoming activities would be temporarily suspended as more than one member of the group spoken up about symptoms of psychological anxiety. After receiving medical examination, it was recommended that the affected members should focus on receiving sufficient rest for now and recovering their health.

The suspension will affect the group's planned comeback promotions. However, the agency thanked fans for their understanding, ensuring that they will inform fans of the group's activities as they change and, in the meantime, prioritize the well-being of the DAY6 members.

