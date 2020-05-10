45

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

JYP to temporarily suspend all of DAY6's activities so members can be given rest, treatment

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment has put out a statement regarding the direction of activities for DAY6.

On the evening of May 10 KST, the agency took to their official website to announce that DAY6's upcoming activities would be temporarily suspended as more than one member of the group spoken up about symptoms of psychological anxiety. After receiving medical examination, it was recommended that the affected members should focus on receiving sufficient rest for now and recovering their health.

The suspension will affect the group's planned comeback promotions. However, the agency thanked fans for their understanding, ensuring that they will inform fans of the group's activities as they change and, in the meantime, prioritize the well-being of the DAY6 members.

  1. DAY6
8 16,505 Share 96% Upvoted

8

Pendragonx1,310 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
JYPE taking care of its people :: thumbs up ::

Share

5

karron-avuche18 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The well-being of the members has to be put ahead of everything else. JYPE is doing it right.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yuna
ITZY's Yuna Impresses Fans with Her Artwork
5 hours ago   6   6,586
misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
17 hours ago   48   28,745

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND