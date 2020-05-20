Insider says actress Lee Min Jung never attended Itaewon party amid COVID-19 warnings

Actress Lee Min Jung's acquaintance clarified she never attended the controversial Itaewon party amid COVID-19 warnings.



On May 20, Lee Min Jung's acquaintance told media outlets, "A very close acquaintance held a birthday party at a cafe in Cheongdam-dong, and she stopped by for a while only to deliver a gift. The place is very close to her house. She came back after taking a commemorative photo on her way to give a gift, and it's being portrayed as if she enjoyed a party. She never went to Itaewon, and she never enjoyed a party at a cafe in Cheongdam-dong."



The insider continued, "Lee Min Jung is very careful because she's currently filming KBS' weekend drama 'Once Again'. If you get the coronavirus, all the staff on site will also get infected. She has a considerable sense of responsibility as a leading actor, and she's always trying to keep the quarantine rules well."



The rep further stated that as a mother of 2 kids and the wife of top actor Lee Byung Hun, Lee Min Jung would not be enjoying a party in the middle of a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the rep, "Lee Min Jung saw the headlines and was surprised. She said, 'I definitely did not.' She feels disappointed and upset. She even thought about it a lot before going to her friend's birthday party and went out. She just went to a cafe near her house to drop off gifts, but it would be unfair to make it look like she enjoyed a party at an Itaewon club."



As previously reported, top stars attended a large birthday party in Itaewon on May 9, which was the same day a person with COVID-19 attended a club in Itaewon and spread the virus to hundreds of others.



Former After School member Jooyeon as well as Hyomin and Kim Hee Jung apologized for attending the event. Nam Tae Hyun's label also clarified he had attended a different event.