Kim So Eun & Ji Hyun Woo confirmed to play leads in 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'

Kim So Eun and Ji Hyun Woo have been confirmed as the leads in the upcoming MBC drama 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'.



On May 20, the two actors were revealed as the official lead characters of the romantic series, which will revolve around young people who cohabitate together, but don't want a serious relationship.



Ji Hyun Woo is taking on the role of psychiatrist Cha Kang Woo, who is interested in human behavior but is unable to express his interest in dating others because of past trauma. Kim So Eun is playing freelance copy editor Lee Na Eun, who can be both ruthless and kind and dreams of being a novelist. She hasn't been able to date because of her life situation, but she slowly starts opening up after she lives in the cohabitation house.



'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' is premiering in the second half of 2020.