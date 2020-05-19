Jooyeon, Hyomin, Lee Min Jung, & more reportedly attended a large birthday party in Itaewon amidst COVID19 advisory

According to media outlet 'Sports Kyunghyang' on May 20, top stars including actress Lee Min Jung, actress/former After School member Jooyeon, T-ara member Hyomin, former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, actress Kim Hee Jung, and more attended a large birthday party in Itaewon on May 9.

The party in question celebrated the birthday of a well-known representative of the fashion industry, and numerous celebrities attended the party hosted privately at a cafe, according to 'Sports Kyunghyang'. The media outlet also claimed that no one in attendance wore masks during the event.

Furthermore, May 9 is the day on which the 66th COVID19-positive individual from the city of Yongin attended numerous clubs in Itaewon, spreading the virus to hundreds of others so far.



Meanwhile, in response to the above report, a representative from former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae's side stated, "The birthday party did not take place in Itaewon, it was held at a cafe in Chungdam-dong." Lee Min Jung's agency has also spoken up, with, "Lee Min Jung was invited to a birthday party in Chungdam-dong. She is good friends with the individual, so she attended briefly to deliver her gift and take a commemorative photo."



The other stars and their agencies have yet to respond to the allegations.