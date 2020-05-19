6

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Jooyeon, Hyomin, Lee Min Jung, & more reportedly attended a large birthday party in Itaewon amidst COVID19 advisory

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet 'Sports Kyunghyang' on May 20, top stars including actress Lee Min Jung, actress/former After School member Jooyeon, T-ara member Hyomin, former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, actress Kim Hee Jung, and more attended a large birthday party in Itaewon on May 9. 

The party in question celebrated the birthday of a well-known representative of the fashion industry, and numerous celebrities attended the party hosted privately at a cafe, according to 'Sports Kyunghyang'. The media outlet also claimed that no one in attendance wore masks during the event.

Furthermore, May 9 is the day on which the 66th COVID19-positive individual from the city of Yongin attended numerous clubs in Itaewon, spreading the virus to hundreds of others so far.

Meanwhile, in response to the above report, a representative from former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae's side stated, "The birthday party did not take place in Itaewon, it was held at a cafe in Chungdam-dong." Lee Min Jung's agency has also spoken up, with, "Lee Min Jung was invited to a birthday party in Chungdam-dong. She is good friends with the individual, so she attended briefly to deliver her gift and take a commemorative photo."

The other stars and their agencies have yet to respond to the allegations. 

  1. Jooyeon
  2. Lee Min Jung
  3. Hyomin
5 10,913 Share 75% Upvoted

6

popularit3,386 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

oh brother here we go again

Share

0

quark123953,155 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

So it's bad for them to take a group photo, but ok for others to do so... one would assume that once they got to the party, they took their masks off just like they would if they were going to work. Presumably none of them had symptoms or had tested negative for the virus. Lots of people are still willing to coming into close contact with friends. They had absolutely no way to know that someone was out spreading the virus. I mean this is just getting ridiculous at this point.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND