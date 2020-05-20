3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nam Tae Hyun's label apologizes and clarifies he didn't attend Itaewon birthday party amid COVID-19 warnings

AKP STAFF

Nam Tae Hyun's label has apologized and clarified he did not attend the recent birthday party in Itaewon amid COVID-19 warnings.

On May 20, his agency P&B Entertainment stated, "Nam Tae Hyun attended a birthday party in Cheongdam-dong at the invitation of his acquaintance. The location is not a cafe in Itaewon. He apologizes for attending the party despite the social atmosphere when we're trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He will pay attention to his actions and reflect on himself."

As previously reported, top stars attended a large birthday party in Itaewon on May 9, which was the same day a person with COVID-19 attended a club in Itaewon and spread the virus to hundreds of others. 

Former After School member Jooyeon as well as Hyomin and Kim Hee Jung apologized for attending the event.

  1. South Club
  2. Nam Tae Hyun
5 2,652 Share 75% Upvoted

3

antonella20161,523 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Stop the apologies when you did nothing!

Share

2

summerbreezy2,337 pts 52 minutes ago 2
52 minutes ago

WTF! What are you all apologizing for! Every other headline is somebody writing letters of apologies to strangers. Seriously the Korean cancel culture is a turn off. The government is responsible, they allowed all of those businesses to open with relaxed social distancing. They should apologize!

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND