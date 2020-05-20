Nam Tae Hyun's label apologizes and clarifies he didn't attend Itaewon birthday party amid COVID-19 warnings

Nam Tae Hyun's label has apologized and clarified he did not attend the recent birthday party in Itaewon amid COVID-19 warnings.



On May 20, his agency P&B Entertainment stated, "Nam Tae Hyun attended a birthday party in Cheongdam-dong at the invitation of his acquaintance. The location is not a cafe in Itaewon. He apologizes for attending the party despite the social atmosphere when we're trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He will pay attention to his actions and reflect on himself."



As previously reported, top stars attended a large birthday party in Itaewon on May 9, which was the same day a person with COVID-19 attended a club in Itaewon and spread the virus to hundreds of others.



Former After School member Jooyeon as well as Hyomin and Kim Hee Jung apologized for attending the event.

