Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jooyeon's label apologizes for birthday party attendance despite COVID19 advisory, but clarifies it was not in Itaewon

On May 20, singer/actress Jooyeon's label Mystic Story issued an official statement of apology on behalf of their artist, after media outlet reports of her attending a private birthday party in Itaewon

Mystic Story relayed, 


"Hello, this is Mystic Story. We notify you our official statement regarding earlier reports of Lee Jooyeon's attendance at a birthday party.

Lee Jooyeon did attend a party celebrating the birthday of an acquaintance at a cafe in Chungdam-dong back on May 9. We would like to clarify that the party did not take place in Itaewon, as news reports claimed. 

However, Jooyeon is currently reflecting on her actions after causing concerns during these difficult times, when we are all working hard to prevent COVID19 with measures such as social distancing. We will work with Jooyeon to ensure that such a thing does not happen again in the future." 
jack-bean594 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Why are they saying it happened in Itaewon when it wasn't?Witch hunt ..!


This isn't America. There is no lockdown in Korea, Cheongdam is not a hotspot and people are allowed to go out.

pink-aca826 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

It happened on May 9, but these kind of issues are arising just now, also about idols seen on club after the face of the Nth Room founder was revealed. Smh

