Hyomin & Kim Hee Jung's agency issues apology for violating COVID19 precaution measures

On May 20, after controversy arose surrounding various celebrities and their attendance at a large birthday party event at a cafe in Chungdam-dong, Sublime Artist Agency issued an official statement on behalf of its artists Hyomin and Kim Hee Jung.

As previously reported, celebrities such as actress Lee Min Jung, former After School member Jooyeon, former Olympic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, T-ara's Hyomin, actress, Kim Hee Jung, and more were spotted posing in recent SNS photos from a birthday event back on May 9. This day also marked the day that a COVID19-positive individual visited multiple clubs in Itaewon, resulting in a sudden spike in COVID19-positive cases from Itaewon-related locations in the past few weeks.

In an official press statement, Sublime Artist Agency revealed, "We would like to apologize for the careless actions of our agency artists, Hyomin and Kim Hee Jung. Both Hyomin and Km Hee Jung attended a birthday party held at a cafe in Chungdam-dong back on May 9. It may be too late, but regardless of the reasons, the two stars are well aware of the rashness of their actions and are reflecting deeply. Once again, we apologize for our failure to manage our artists carefully."

Earlier, former After School member/actress Jooyeon also issued a similar apology via her label.