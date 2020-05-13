2

43 minutes ago

VIXX's Ken shares tracklist for his 1st solo mini album, 'Greeting'

VIXX's Ken has released the tracklist for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Greeting'!

The mini album contains a total of 5 all-new tracks including title track "10 More Minutes", Ken's pre-release duet with Monday Kiz "To Us Who Have To Endure", plus "Approaching You Sincerely", "Meteor Shower", and "So Romantic". 

Particularly, track #5 "So Romantic" was composed, written, and produced by Ken's fellow VIXX member Ravi alongside Puff, giving a shoutout to VIXX's fans. 

Stay tuned for the full release of Ken's 1st mini album 'Greeting', coming on May 20 at 6 PM KST. 

