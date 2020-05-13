VIXX's Ken shares tracklist for his 1st solo mini album, 'Greeting'

VIXX's Ken has released the tracklist for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Greeting'!

The mini album contains a total of 5 all-new tracks including title track "10 More Minutes", Ken's pre-release duet with Monday Kiz "To Us Who Have To Endure", plus "Approaching You Sincerely", "Meteor Shower", and "So Romantic".

Particularly, track #5 "So Romantic" was composed, written, and produced by Ken's fellow VIXX member Ravi alongside Puff, giving a shoutout to VIXX's fans.

Stay tuned for the full release of Ken's 1st mini album 'Greeting', coming on May 20 at 6 PM KST.