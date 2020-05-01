HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in new update, netizens caution them to wear masks

HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in their newest update.

HyunA uploaded some romantic pictures of her and Dawn that made their way up to trending news. The two are seen happily standing in a brightly lit street, enjoying each other's company and the warm spring sunshine. However, netizens expressed worry over their picture given that neither are wearing masks, stating:

"Please wear masks."

"Mask?"

"Where are your masks."

Meanwhile, South Korea has set a positive example to the world on how to handle the Coronavirus Pandemic.