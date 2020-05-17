3

Fantagio also checking validity of Dispatch report

Fantagio is currently checking if Cha Eun Woo was present at the Itaewon club.

Dispatch claimed that Cha Eun Woo, along with 3 other 97-ers, were present at Itaewon's clubs during the week where South Korea saw its second wave of coronavirus breakouts. Reportedly, the four started at a restaurant, and went to two different clubs. However, after the waves of coronavirus infections started from the Itaewon clubs and South Korea saw up to 4 degrees of infections, the government ordered everyone that had visited the Itaewon clubs from April 24th to May 6th stay at home for 14 days.

Big Hit Entertainment is also currently checking with Jungkook. Stay tuned for statements from the labels.

molly_aroha0 pt 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Thank you Fantagio! We trust that you will be able to make a clear judgement for your artist :) And fight for their rights.

