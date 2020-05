TWICE's Jihyo is breathtaking with her heavenly visuals in the individual 'More & More' concept film.

Jihyo is the 5th member up after Sana yesterday to continue TWICE's ongoing comeback concept teasers, ahead of the release of the group's 9th mini-album 'More & More'. TWICE will be returning this June 1 at 6 PM KST, with a title track also called "More & More".

Check it out below. Are you loving TWICE's teaser series so far?