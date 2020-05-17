Dispatch reports BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Seventeen's Mingyu were all present at Itaewon club during coronavirus breakout

Dispatch reported that 4 97'ers were at the Itaewon club during the wave of coronavirus breakouts.

BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu, NCT's Jaehyun, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were the rumored 'Itaewon Idols' who had visited the clubs on April 25th. The four started at a restaurant, and went to two different clubs. However, after the waves of coronavirus infections started from the Itaewon clubs and South Korea saw up to 4 degrees of infections, the government ordered everyone that had visited the Itaewon clubs from April 24th to May 6th stay at home for 14 days.

According to Dispatch, the four idols got tested and their tests came out negative. However, because coronavirus can stay dormant for up to 14 days, the four idols had to originally stay home until May 10th. However, Cha Eun Woo went to all of ASTRO's comeback promotions, including 'CulTwo Show', 'Hidden Track', 'Music Bank', and 'Show! Music Core'. Jaehyun also MC'ed for 'Inkigayo' on the 26th, 3rd, and 10th. Neither Jungkook nor Mingyu had official schedules.

'A', a witness, said, "I was there and I also tested negative. But I stayed home." One of the clubs that the four visited actually received a ban on group gatherings because it is a cross between a bar and a club, and social distancing is basically impossible.